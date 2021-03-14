Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $376.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) will post sales of $376.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $376.00 million to $377.34 million. Conn’s reported sales of $412.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Get Conn's alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CONN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

Shares of CONN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.51. 195,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,150. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $482.14 million, a P/E ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. Conn’s has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $16.93.

In other Conn’s news, insider Brian Daly sold 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $151,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd Renaud sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,963 shares in the company, valued at $533,170.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the third quarter worth $517,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 296.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 8.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 61.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 2.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 45,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conn’s (CONN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.