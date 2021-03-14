Stellar Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.93 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a market cap of $8.93 billion and $763.99 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $265.25 or 0.00440665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00063230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00026290 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00049246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00092938 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006697 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00067536 BTC.

About Stellar

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,442 coins and its circulating supply is 22,609,025,881 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

