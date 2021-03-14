Brokerages Expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $344.21 Million

Brokerages expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to announce $344.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Seagen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $334.50 million and the highest is $355.50 million. Seagen reported sales of $234.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Seagen.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $601.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.58 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.43.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $979,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,728 shares of company stock worth $24,651,254. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Seagen in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

SGEN traded down $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.73. The stock had a trading volume of 716,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,007. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.34 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen has a 12 month low of $90.57 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.77.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagen (SGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.