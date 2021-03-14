Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Declines By 67.4%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 67.4% from the February 11th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $1,005,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE MHD traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $15.91. 137,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,977. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.81.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

