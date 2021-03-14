Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Update

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 333,000 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the February 11th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

DSS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,328,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,342. Document Security Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $50.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Document Security Systems stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Document Security Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Document Security Systems, Inc focuses on developing and selling counterfeit prevention, brand protection, and validation of authentic print media products. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS Technology Management, and DSS International.

