Short Interest in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Declines By 70.4%

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 70.4% from the February 11th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:ACU traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.60. 8,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,061. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.27. The company has a market cap of $138.91 million, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.06. Acme United has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. Acme United had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.17%.

In other news, Director Stevenson E. Ward III sold 2,000 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $73,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,200 shares in the company, valued at $747,198. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACU. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acme United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Acme United during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Acme United during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Acme United by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acme United by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

