J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Receives $116.42 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.42.

JCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ JCOM traded up $1.78 on Friday, hitting $119.93. The company had a trading volume of 380,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,917. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. J2 Global has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $120.71.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $469.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,039,835.79. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in J2 Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in J2 Global by 262.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in J2 Global by 38.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in J2 Global in the third quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in J2 Global by 5.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 59,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

