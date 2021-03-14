Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,855.86 ($24.25).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,041 ($26.67) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

IMB stock traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,397 ($18.25). The company had a trading volume of 1,176,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.84. Imperial Brands has a one year low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a one year high of GBX 1,758 ($22.97). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,455.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,426.87.

In other news, insider Bob Kunze Concewitz bought 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,395 ($18.23) per share, with a total value of £94,860 ($123,935.20). Also, insider Oliver Tant purchased 10,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,577 ($20.60) per share, for a total transaction of £159,008.91 ($207,746.16).

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

