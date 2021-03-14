Brokerages Set Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Target Price at $44.27

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.27.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.59. 4,769,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,336,647. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. Exelon has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $46.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 294.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

