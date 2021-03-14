Ubex (UBEX) Market Cap Hits $1.19 Million

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 40% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 14th. Ubex has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $52,463.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008814 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.41 or 0.00345084 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 tokens. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UBEXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.