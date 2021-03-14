ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Short Interest Update

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the February 11th total of 109,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,501,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IPNFF traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.28. 11,015,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,315. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21. ImagineAR has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.36.

ImagineAR Company Profile

ImagineAR Inc provides an augmented reality (AR) platform that enables businesses, sports teams, and organizations to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. The company's products include ImagineAR Augmented Reality Platform that allows the choice of engagement by marker, location, and Web-based activation; ImagineAR.com, an AR-as-a-service platform for desktops; ImagineAR mobile app; ImagineAR SDK/API; ImagineAR Cloud, a centralized content management system, where AR is securely stored and managed; and WebAR services.

