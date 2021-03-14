Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 50.2% from the February 11th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Nedbank Group stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,407. Nedbank Group has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $9.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66.
About Nedbank Group
