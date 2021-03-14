$0.43 EPS Expected for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LexinFintech.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LX shares. TheStreet upgraded LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,355,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after buying an additional 122,856 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth $9,046,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth $1,597,000.

Shares of LexinFintech stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,054,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. LexinFintech has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $15.42.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

