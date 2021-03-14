Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Receives GBX 336.70 Average PT from Analysts

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 366.10 ($4.78).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Royal Mail to GBX 704 ($9.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Liberum Capital raised Royal Mail to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

RMG traded up GBX 6.30 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 501.80 ($6.56). 4,047,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,514,488. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 443.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 319.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of GBX 118.86 ($1.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 507.80 ($6.63).

In related news, insider Keith Williams acquired 6,800 shares of Royal Mail stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 466 ($6.09) per share, with a total value of £31,688 ($41,400.57).

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.