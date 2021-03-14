-$0.38 EPS Expected for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.46). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($3.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.35) to ($2.16). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Praxis Precision Medicines.

Separately, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:PRAX traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.30. 68,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,235. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $60.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

