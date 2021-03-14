RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the February 11th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,130,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RSPI remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Friday. 495,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,128. The company has a market cap of $3.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.60.

About RespireRx Pharmaceuticals

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of respiratory disorders. It has two drug platforms comprising ampakines, which are small molecule compounds to enhance the excitatory actions of the neurotransmitter glutamate at the alpha-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazolepropionic acid (AMPA) receptor complex; and cannabinoids, primarily dronabinol, a synthetic derivative for use in refractory chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, as well as for anorexia in patients with AIDS.

