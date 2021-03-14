RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the February 11th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,130,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
RSPI remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Friday. 495,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,128. The company has a market cap of $3.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.60.
About RespireRx Pharmaceuticals
See Also: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RespireRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.