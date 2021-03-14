$6.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to announce $6.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.60 billion and the lowest is $6.39 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted sales of $6.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year sales of $27.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.22 billion to $27.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $27.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.37 billion to $28.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 14,179,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,100,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of -60.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 46,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 61,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

