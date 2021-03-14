Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.14). Phreesia posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Phreesia.

PHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

NYSE:PHR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.51. 226,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,671. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.51 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, Director Cheryl Pegus sold 22,732 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,269,127.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 500 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $27,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 428,891 shares of company stock worth $26,740,956. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,301,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,776 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,445,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,677,000 after buying an additional 537,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Phreesia by 50.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,469,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,224,000 after buying an additional 491,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

