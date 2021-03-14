SuperFarm (SUPER) Reaches Market Capitalization of $181.54 Million

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for approximately $1.81 or 0.00003000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SuperFarm has traded 43.4% higher against the US dollar. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $181.54 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.27 or 0.00208050 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00023684 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,500,000 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

