First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) will report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. First Interstate BancSystem posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Interstate BancSystem.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%.

FIBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $50.82. The company had a trading volume of 274,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,574. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average of $38.75. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.42%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $47,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,444.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 283,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $11,295,292.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,281 shares of company stock valued at $16,122,653 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,471,000 after acquiring an additional 305,409 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 786,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 569,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,215,000 after buying an additional 8,396 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 542,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,117,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 529,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,596,000 after buying an additional 35,117 shares during the period. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

