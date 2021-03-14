Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

CYVF remained flat at $$58.01 during trading on Friday. Crystal Valley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.74.

Crystal Valley Financial Company Profile

Crystal Valley Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First State Bank that provides various personal and business banking products and services in Northern Indiana. Its deposits products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides auto, home, personal, mortgage, construction, and home equity loans; and commercial loans and lines, term loans, lines of credit, agricultural loans, commercial real estate, letters of credit, and small business administration loans.

