Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
CYVF remained flat at $$58.01 during trading on Friday. Crystal Valley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.74.
Crystal Valley Financial Company Profile
