Short Interest in dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Declines By 54.9%

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a decrease of 54.9% from the February 11th total of 175,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

DYFSF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.43. 46,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,729. dynaCERT has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47.

Get dynaCERT alerts:

About dynaCERT

dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patented and patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for dynaCERT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dynaCERT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.