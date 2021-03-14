Zacks: Brokerages Expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.10. Murphy Oil reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to $0.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on MUR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.23.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,586,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,909. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.92. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 3.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP John B. Gardner sold 11,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $172,314.78. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $25,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,645.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,017 shares of company stock worth $1,246,528. 6.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

