Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.55.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Landstar System by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Landstar System by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 317,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $49,348,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 179,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSTR stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.30. 326,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.24. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $168.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

