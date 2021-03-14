Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Receives GBX 1,769.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,769.71 ($23.12).

A number of research firms have recently commented on SN. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,005 ($26.20) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,563 ($20.42) to GBX 1,423 ($18.59) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,875 ($24.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

SN traded up GBX 10.50 ($0.14) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,395.50 ($18.23). 1,524,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,671. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,501.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,523.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of GBX 1,055.01 ($13.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,742.50 ($22.77).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 1.12%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.69%.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.