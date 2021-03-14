Joint Ventures (JOINT) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $26,814.95 and approximately $10,026.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00048061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.54 or 0.00636271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00070712 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00024804 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00035975 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

JOINT is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “JOINTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.