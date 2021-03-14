Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Short Interest Down 69.0% in February

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the February 11th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:LDP remained flat at $$25.42 during trading hours on Friday. 52,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,404. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.82. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $26.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,007,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 28,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $298,000.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

