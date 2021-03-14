Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Short Interest Down 69.0% in February

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the February 11th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE:LDP remained flat at $$25.42 during trading hours on Friday. 52,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,404. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.82. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $26.60.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.
About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
