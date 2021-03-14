MásMóvil Ibercom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MMBMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MásMóvil Ibercom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MMBMF) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the February 11th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MMBMF remained flat at $$26.50 during trading on Friday. MásMóvil Ibercom has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average is $26.29.

About MásMóvil Ibercom

MÃ¡sMÃ³vil Ibercom, SA provides telecommunications services to residential customers, businesses, and operators in Spain. It operates in three segments: Residential, Business, and Wholesale. It offers fixed and mobile connectivity services to private end customers; virtual switchboards and cloud with unified communications; internet connectivity solutions; VPN solutions; and data center services.

