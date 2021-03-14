Terracoin Hits One Day Volume of $320.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $221,802.76 and approximately $320.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Terracoin has traded down 58.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,035.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.84 or 0.00940841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $201.61 or 0.00335816 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00027713 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000811 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002517 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000349 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TRCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.