Zacks: Analysts Expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to Announce -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.56). Intersect ENT reported earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.35). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on XENT. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.

Shares of XENT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.40. 212,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,074. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57. The company has a market cap of $732.91 million, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1,138.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 159,111 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after purchasing an additional 107,455 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter valued at about $747,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

