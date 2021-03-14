Short Interest in Global Trac Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYC) Decreases By 62.4%

Global Trac Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the February 11th total of 191,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,088,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Global Trac Solutions stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,214,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,130,048. Global Trac Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.03.

Global Trac Solutions Company Profile

MoneyTrac Technology, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides electronic wallet and e-banking financial solutions for the marijuana industry. It offers financial technology, which includes an e-wallet and mobile app that allows users to access financial information. The company also provides white labeling services; mobile platform to manage financial transactions; and solutions for accessing account information, making payments, and online bill pay activities.

