Short Interest in Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Declines By 69.8%

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 147,200 shares, a decrease of 69.8% from the February 11th total of 488,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 86.6 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Mail from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Royal Mail currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ROYMF remained flat at $$7.00 during trading hours on Friday. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

