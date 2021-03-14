Brokerages Set AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) PT at $6.06

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMC. Wedbush boosted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. MKM Partners lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on AMC Entertainment from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

AMC traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.16. 111,146,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,265,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.48. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -16.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $534,740,177.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $2,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,360,619 shares of company stock valued at $558,087,119 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Natixis bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 124.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 242,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

