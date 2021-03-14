Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.62.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Truist increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:NTLA traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.52. 897,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,625. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.06 and a 200 day moving average of $44.54. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 2.09.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. Analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $30,262,264.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Perry A. Karsen sold 88,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $4,753,312.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,712.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 895,281 shares of company stock worth $55,527,038. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,077,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.