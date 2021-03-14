Brokerages Set Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) PT at $10.75

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.01. 1,407,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 3.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $257.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $445,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,704,421.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 25,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $284,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,457,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,581,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,202,953 shares of company stock worth $114,836,552 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 242.4% during the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 4,118,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,457,000 after buying an additional 2,915,340 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,057,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,395,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,631,000 after buying an additional 1,222,010 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 992,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after buying an additional 432,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 959,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after buying an additional 428,462 shares in the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.