Analysts Set Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) PT at €2.89

Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €2.90 ($3.41).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAN shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.10 ($3.65) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.85 ($3.35) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Banco Santander has a one year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a one year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

