Zacks: Brokerages Expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $795.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will announce sales of $795.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $838.89 million and the lowest is $753.00 million. Century Communities reported sales of $602.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year sales of $3.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $987.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.03 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCS. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush upgraded Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 322.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCS stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.61. The company had a trading volume of 449,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,625. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.91. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.94.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

