Brokerages Expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Viper Energy Partners posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $1.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Viper Energy Partners.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. The company had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist Financial upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Truist upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $9,123,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $7,631,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $7,493,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 22.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,833,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after buying an additional 512,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $2,640,000. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNOM traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,536. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 430.77%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viper Energy Partners (VNOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.