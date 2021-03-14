Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.46 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will announce $72.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.00 million. Viper Energy Partners posted sales of $78.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year sales of $309.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.50 million to $333.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $370.66 million, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $403.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VNOM. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 962.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 144,919 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 191.9% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 146,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 96,340 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VNOM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.88. The company had a trading volume of 336,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,536. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.64. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 430.77%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viper Energy Partners (VNOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.