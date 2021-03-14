Permission Coin (ASK) Market Cap Tops $17.01 Million

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 14th. Permission Coin has a market cap of $17.01 million and $1.06 million worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Permission Coin has traded 33.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Permission Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $264.61 or 0.00444140 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00061955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00049123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00092224 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00067398 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $301.33 or 0.00505767 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Permission Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,077,464 coins. Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

