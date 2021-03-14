Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Update

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the February 11th total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENLAY. HSBC raised shares of Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Enel currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

ENLAY stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $9.88. 412,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,333. Enel has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $100.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

