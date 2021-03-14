Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Pgs Asa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

PGSVY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,625. Pgs Asa has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $379.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 3.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48.

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Pgs Asa had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $207.70 million during the quarter.

Pgs Asa Company Profile

PGS ASA operates as a marine geophysical company. The company offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies. It operates in Africa, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, the United Kingdom, Norway, Angola, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and internationally.

