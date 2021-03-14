BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives $77.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.14.

BOKF has been the topic of several research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

BOKF traded up $2.47 on Friday, hitting $97.79. 173,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.95 and its 200 day moving average is $68.63. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.57 and a fifty-two week high of $97.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.58.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $494.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.87 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in BOK Financial by 7,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in BOK Financial by 359.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

