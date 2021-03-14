Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Receives $112.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Charter Equity raised Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Cree stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,153. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.98. Cree has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $129.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cree will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cree in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cree in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cree in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Cree in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Cree by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 820 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

