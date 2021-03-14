BIZZCOIN Hits Market Capitalization of $4.73 Million (BIZZ)

BIZZCOIN (CURRENCY:BIZZ) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. BIZZCOIN has a total market cap of $4.73 million and $68,620.00 worth of BIZZCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BIZZCOIN has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BIZZCOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001077 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00048439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00012662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.21 or 0.00643801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00070508 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00024973 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00035431 BTC.

BIZZCOIN (CRYPTO:BIZZ) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2020. BIZZCOIN’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,336,060 coins. BIZZCOIN’s official Twitter account is @bizz_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIZZCOIN’s official website is bizzcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed on the Ethereum blockchain, BizzCoin is devised to accelerate transactions while offering lower transaction fees. BizzCoin is designed to play a role in driving transactions on a number of platforms such as shopping, trading, Travel, remittance, and merchant services. It is intended to be the backbone of the BizzCoin Referral & Reward Program. The acceptance and usage of BIZZ are designed to increase its popularity as well as value. BizzCoin will serve as a global currency, which will be acceptable on all BizzCoin platforms, and it will empower people to use a single currency for diverse payments as well as trading. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIZZCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIZZCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIZZCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

