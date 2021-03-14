DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Up 94.5% in February

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 94.5% from the February 11th total of 796,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 572,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,810,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,833,000 after purchasing an additional 201,933 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 836,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 78,246 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 340.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 93,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 71,979 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 87,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 66,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter worth $531,000. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNP stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,815,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,324. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $11.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

