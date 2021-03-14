Short Interest in Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Increases By 100.0%

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 11th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

JBFCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Jollibee Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jollibee Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Jollibee Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Jollibee Foods alerts:

Shares of Jollibee Foods stock remained flat at $$15.80 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 524. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.48. Jollibee Foods has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $17.60.

Jollibee Foods Corporation, doing business as Jollibee, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Hard Rock Cafe, Dunkin' Donuts, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortas Frontera, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, and Panda Express names.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Jollibee Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jollibee Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.