Short Interest in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Expands By 88.1%

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, an increase of 88.1% from the February 11th total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 17.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 528,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on KLR. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

KLR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.44. The company had a trading volume of 195,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,764. The stock has a market cap of $511.45 million, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.56. Kaleyra has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.87.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $44.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.41 million. Analysts anticipate that Kaleyra will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $905,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emilio Hirsch acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.88 per share, for a total transaction of $397,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 45,000 shares of company stock worth $857,900 and sold 658,554 shares worth $12,251,883. 50.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLR. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Kaleyra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kaleyra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kaleyra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,574,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Kaleyra by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 936,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Kaleyra by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile messaging services for financial institutions and various other types of enterprises.

