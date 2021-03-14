Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.
Several research firms recently commented on RCI. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 310,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,441,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 744.8% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,318,000 after buying an additional 870,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 391,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,228,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 1,138.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 617,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,749,000 after buying an additional 567,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,069,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,046,000 after buying an additional 48,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.
Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.3914 dividend. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.20%.
Rogers Communications Company Profile
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.
