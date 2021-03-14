Brokerages Expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.69. PDC Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.98) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 165.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $4.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PDCE. Cowen increased their target price on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on PDC Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

PDC Energy stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.21. 914,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,642. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $42.79.

In other PDC Energy news, SVP David Lillo sold 7,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $269,652.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,302.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $112,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,607.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,406 shares of company stock worth $2,223,352. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 20.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,532 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 161,322 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 110.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,988 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,665 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 455,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

